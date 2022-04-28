Kodanad Heist & Murder Case: Police Interrogates AIADMK Functionary Sajeevan's Brother

In the latest development pertaining to the Kodanad heist and murder case, the special teams investigating the matter have now apprehended the brother of AIADMK functionary Sajeevan for interrogation in the case. Sajeevan’s brother, Sibi, has been interrogated by the SIT to cross-examine his statements. The investigation was carried out at Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore Police Training School premises on Thursday, April 28.

Previously, Sajeevan was investigated by the agencies for two consecutive days. Notably, the AIADMK functionary’s brother Sibi has been a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party in the state and has been actively involved in state politics just like his brother. The police had issued summons against him to conduct the interrogation in the matter. Following the summons, Sibi was produced at the investigation centre in Coimbatore for questioning.

Earlier last week, the ousted AIADMK general secretary and J Jayalalithaa’s former aide, Sasikala, was quizzed by the Tamil Nadu Police in connection with the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case on April 21. As per sources, a special investigation team led by West Zone IG Sudhakar conducted the questioning at Sasikala's niece Krishnapriya's house in Chennai, where she is staying at present. The interrogation lasted for more than 3 hours.

Prior to that, the SIT had interrogated Amma Peravai functionary 'Anubhav' Ravi and ex-AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty in the Nilgiris tea estate in relation to the heist case. While 200 persons have been questioned in this case, 10 individuals have been arrested and are facing trial in the Kotagiri court.

What is the Kodanadu tea estate heist-cum-murder case?

Spread over more than 900 acres, the Kodanadu tea estate in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district was jointly purchased by the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and Sasikala. On the night of April 23, 2017, 10 people killed the property's security guard, Om Bahadur, and looted the bungalow, which served as the former Tamil Nadu CM's summer retreat. In a mysterious turn of events, two of the main accused in the case-C Kanagaraj, who served as Jayalalithaa's driver in the past, and KV Sayan met with separate road accidents within a week after the break-in, and the former passed away.