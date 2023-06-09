Kohlapur Clashes: Owaisi Lashes Out At Maha DyCM Fadnavis Over 'Aurangzeb Ke Aulad' Remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at a political rally in Hyderabad. Addressing a crowd full of his supporters, Owaisi repeated Devendra Fadnavis's recent remark, "Aurangzeb ki aulaadein" (the children of Aurangzeb) following the recent Kohlapur clash. He questioned, "tumko sab pata hai?" (You know everything?) I didn't know you (Devendra Fadnavis) were such an expert.

"The question is where have Aurangzeb's children suddenly come from, where were they born, and who is behind this?" Fadnavis said in light of the massive protests that broke out in Kolhapur against a social media status that allegedly glorified Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and disrespected a Maratha national icon.

Reacting to the statement Owaisi said, "Aurangzeb ki aulaadein, do you know everything? I didn't know you (Devendra Fadnavis) were such an expert, Then call out Godse's & Apte’s offspring, who are they?"

What happened in Kolhapur?

Maharshatra's Kolhapur witnessed a massive protest on Wednesday morning as people belonging to Hindu organisations gathered in large numbers at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to protest against social media posts showing an image of 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and Mughal rules Aurangazeb, accompanied by an objectionable slogan. While the outfits had called for a bandh in Kolhapur city, a protest was also held.

According to Kolhapur District Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit, after the protest was over, "some miscreants resorted to stone pelting". "We responded to this situation quickly because significant police deployment had been made at the spot. We had to use force to control the mob…We are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

According to PTI, personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in Kohlapur and the police have sought more cops from Satara. Prohibitory orders have been issued till June 19 banning the assembly of five or more persons.