Latest News: Kohli Calls B'luru's Win 'complete Performance'; Jagan Writes To CJI & More

Kohli terms Bangalore’s win over Chennai as ‘complete performances’

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli labelled his team's performance against southern rivals Chennai as one of their most complete performances. Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs in the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch. Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum," said Kohli during the post-match session.

Congress woman leader thrashed by party cadre in UP

A video is doing rounds on social media from Uttar Pradesh where a group of Congress workers are seen beating up a woman party leader for questioning the party candidate for the upcoming by-polls. According to the sources, the woman identified as Tara Yadav protested over the ticket given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria.

Speaking to a media outlet, the woman claimed that the party gave the ticket to a wrong person who is "a rapist." She said that when she told AICC Secretary Sachin Naik that he has given the ticket to the wrong man and "this will spoil the image of the party in the society. Give it to someone with a good character", she was beaten up.

How all these sick minded people come in politics..?? Will be taking cognizance. https://t.co/DOgoDb1fho — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 11, 2020

CM Jagan accuses Justice Ramana of colluding with TDP

In a rare letter to Chief Justice of India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that next-in-line for CJI - Justice NV Ramana is trying to influence the High Courts due to his proximity with former CM Chandrababu Naidu. In an 8-page letter sent to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and claimed that attempts are being made to topple his government. He has also accused him of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to few Honourable judges. Jagan also highlighted that Justice Ramana was a legal advisor and Additional Advocate General under the TDP government.

Indian Navy ships adjudged ‘best ships’ in fleet award function 2020

Indian Navy organised the Fleet Award Function (FAF) at Visakhapatnam this year to mark the successful performance of the Operational Cycle of the Eastern Fleet on Friday, October 10. A total of 16 trophies were awarded in recognition of excellence in different operational verticals. The most coveted trophies of Best Ship were awarded to INS Sahyadri amongst Capital ships and INS Kora amongst Corvettes and similar classes of ships. INS Airavat and INS Kiltan together lifted the 'Best Spirited Ship' award for their unstoppable "spirit and grit" whilst undertaking a plethora of challenging missions.

(Image credits: PTI)

UN Chief emphasises on need for massive investment in mental health

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that massive scale investments were required by all nations towards the cause. In a video shared on Twitter, the 71-year-old UN Chief said that millions of people are affected by mental health issues across the globe and to cater to that, large scale investment was required by governments of all countries. “We must act together, now, to make quality mental health care available for all,” he said.

Countries spend on average less than 2% of their health budgets on mental health.



This cannot go on. We need a massive scale-up in investment in mental health.



We must act together, now, to make quality mental health care available for all.#WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/VC71k52PmR — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 10, 2020

