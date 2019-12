As both Houses of Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the left-leaning organisations have planned nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on December 19. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Muslim Intellectual Forum, and other organisations will hold the protest with a tagline 'Say No to CAB-NRC' in metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.