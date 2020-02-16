The Debate
Sub-Inspector Performs CPR On Unconscious Passenger At Kolkata Airport, Saves His Life

General News

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)  in Kolkata stepped up to save a man's life at Kolkata Airport, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)  in Kolkata stepped up to save a man's life at Kolkata Airport, by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The incident took place on Saturday when passenger J Roy Chowdhury collapsed after complaining of chest pains near the Security Hold Area of the airport.

Sub-inspector Partha Bose took charge and rushed to help the passenger and saved his life CPR. CPR is an emergency procedure that combines chest compression with artificial ventilation. It is performed to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

An official statement by CISF

According to an official statement CISF,  Roy Chowdhury was scheduled to travel to Bagdogra by a GoAir flight. Around 11:30 am, Chowdhury fell down complaining chest pain. Sub Inspector Partha Bose, deployed for screener duty at X-BIS, immediately rushed to the passenger and found that he was unconscious and his breathing was unstable. Without losing any time, he started giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger with the help of Inspector Shampa Karmakar.

Thereafter, the passenger regained his senses. Later Doctors from Medica Hospital reached the spot and gave necessary treatment to the patient. Doctors appreciated the life-saving response and CPR given by CISF personnel. The passenger was also very thankful to CISF personnel for saving his life.

"Sub-inspector Partha Bose rushed to the passenger and found that he was unconscious and his breathing was unstable," CISF Public Relations Officer Hemendra Singh said.

A similar incident took place when two CISF men saved the life of a passenger by giving him CPR at  Delhi airport on January 2 . The passenger was travelling to Udaipur, Rajasthan, by Vistara Airlines. 

Published:
Related Stories

