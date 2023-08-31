Kolkata-based College Bans 'torn Jeans' And 'indecent Dress', Students Upset

Kolkata-based Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College has made it mandatory for its undergraduate students to sign an affidavit as an oath not to wear 'torn jeans' and 'indecent dresses' inside the college campus. The institution has even released an affidavit form which needs to be signed compulsorily to be able to attend classes.

"Having been admitted to Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College I will never enter inside college premises wearing torn/artificially torn jeans or any kind of indecent dresses. I do hereby affirm that I shall wear normal civil dresses during my study period inside the entire college premises," the affidavit read.

Apart from the students, the parents or local guardians are also required to sign the affidavit conforming to the rules of the college.

College students oppose new rules

The students are opposing the rules framed by the college and are reportedly "upset" with the college authorities saying such a move was unwarranted.

"We are upset with the principal's order. This is a diktat and interferes with our freedom to dress," Ajay Sinhotra, a student of the college, said. "People should be allowed to wear ripped jeans. I protest against such an order," another student Rimmi Jamal said.

Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College principal Purna Chandra Maity said students "must wear normal civil dresses" and that he would not allow any indecent outfit. Incidentally, last year a similar advisory was issued for students and staff of the same college asking them not to wear torn or distressed jeans. The principal said the move to sign the affidavit was "to enforce strict discipline in the institute."

(With agency inputs)