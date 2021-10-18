Kolkata: BPCL Conduct's First Ship-to-ship LPG Transfer At Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

For the first time ever in the history of major ports, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) carried out the ship-to-ship (STS) LPG transfer operation off the Indian coast on October 16, Saturday, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways informed. The Ministry further stated that BPCL had hired M/s Fendercare Marine as a service provider for the offshore STS site.

The river channel's restricted draught demands some goods must be offloaded at neighbouring ports before arriving at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata's Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) or Kolkata Dock System (KDS). The Ministry said that dead freight and excessive steaming time were incurred as a result of two-port discharge

The instant STS operations are expected to open new businesses

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways informed in a press release that, in order to alleviate the inherent channel restrictions, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, (SMP Kolkata) has worked to provide prospects for importers to introduce cape size or baby cape ships at the deep drafted anchorages at Sagar, Sandheads, as well as X Point. SMP Kolkata is doing this to allow the managing of fully laden dry bulk vessels using floating cranes or ship cranes.

A large number of dry bulk ships were handled at the lighterage ports throughout the years. Further, HDC has seen an increased demand of trade in terms of responding to LPG, imported POL commodities, and other liquid cargo because of its strategically favourable location, the ministry revealed.

According to the ministry, numerous conversations took place with senior executives of Oil Manufacturing Companies like BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, as well as other top private importers of LPG or other liquid products, which pointed out the potential benefits that can be channelled by broadening the facility of Ship-to-Ship Transfer (STS) of LPG/Liquid Cargo at the Deep Draft Anchorage Points of SMP, Kolkata. HDC, SMP, Kolkata took the lead in exploring STS LPG operations within its boundaries to manage fully laden ships and requested permission from Customs authorities to conduct such operations.

The Customs department evaluated the request and granted the required license on 26 April 2021, enabling such STS operations. Additionally, in order to encourage lighterage activities overall, SMP Kolkata offered a significant reduction on the vessels and cargo-related expenses, as well as a special discount on tug hiring prices for STS operations at Sandheads.

BPCL had formerly performed STS operations in Male; however, by doing STS operations at HDC, BPCL will save significant foreign money, according to the press statement. This activity at HDC decreases the time it takes for a daughter vessel to arrive from BPCL's other site for STS operations by 7-9 days, saving BPCL around $3,50,000 each voyage. The immediate STS operations are projected to open up new economic opportunities not just for the nation's oldest riverine Major Port, but also for trade in the country, resulting in significant foreign exchange savings.

(Image: @ANI_digital/Twitter)