Kolkata Civic Polls: BJP Expresses Dismay Over Security Arrangements, Writes To SEC

The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the security arrangements during the Kolkata Municipal Polls and said that the SEC (State Election Commission) will be held responsible for "any untoward incidence".

A voter was injured after a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth in Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata. The BJP had sought deployment of Centre forces for the Kolkata civic elections.

The West Bengal BJP in a letter to the state election commission said, "We remind you that on more than one occasion when we approached you for asking for CAPF and expressed confidence in Kolkata Polie, we had expressed our reservations and cautioned you that if any untoward incident happens, the Commission will be held responsible."

The letter said that bombs were thrown in front of a booth in Khanna Cinema leaving a mark on the road. "When asked by a journalist that Assist Commissioner on duty gave no importance to the happening saying- no has been injured" mentioned the letter. The BJP also alleged that party candidates Meena Devi Purohit, Brijesh Jha and many were physically manhandled.

BJP’s Ward No. 8 candidate Brajesh Jha! After watching this video, you will realise the degree of terrorism TMC has resorted to name of elections!



If candidates are not protected, how can ordinary people exercise their democratic rights? Election commission should answer! pic.twitter.com/srRHphLujY — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 19, 2021

The saffron party also apprised the SEC on the Calcutta High Court order to bring 100% of polling booths under the CCTV covering claiming that several camera faces have been covered.

"As you are aware the Hon'ble High Court was pleased to order 100% of booths to be brought under CCTV coverage. In complete disregard to the said Order, it was found that many CCTV camera faces have been covered. This has been shown widely by the electronic media but no step has been taken to remove the coverings," the letter said.

Sporadic incidents of violence reported, 52.17% voter turnout recorded till 3 PM

Till 3 pm, 52.17% voter turnout was reported in the Kolkata civic polls. "A total of 52.17 per cent of total votes were polled till 3 PM. Polling has by and large been peaceful barring a few incidents. Two incidents of hurling of crude bombs outside polling centres were reported," an SEC official said.

Two incidents of hurling crude bombs were also reported in Khanna and Sealdah areas of Kolkata. Although the State Election Commission claimed that only one person was wounded, Kolkata Police said that three people have been injured, of whom one has lost his leg.