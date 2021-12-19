Kolkata Civic Polls: BJP'S Amit Malviya Accuses Police Of Stopping MLAs From Going Outside

BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya on Sunday shared a video and claimed that Kolkata Police is stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from stepping out by guarding the MLA hostel. He also alleged that police is curtailing the movement of people wanting to cast their vote.

Sharing a video on the microblogging platform, Amit Malviya tweeted, "Kolkata Police stands guard outside MLA hostel so that BJP MLAs cannot step out. Police is also curtailing the movement of people wanting to cast their vote. After her drubbing in Nandigram, a nervous Mamata Banerjee now lacks the confidence to face the electorate fair and square."

Kolkata police stands guard outside MLA hostel so that BJP MLAs cannot step out. Police is also curtailing movement of people wanting to cast their vote.



After her drubbing in Nandigram, a nervous Mamata Banerjee now lacks the confidence to face the electorate fair and square. pic.twitter.com/ymdYbSoplw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 19, 2021

In a separate tweet, Malviya alleged that a polling booth in ward 22 was fully vandalised by Trinamool Congress goons and saffron party workers were attacked. "Kolkata police is missing so are EC officials," he claimed.

Kolkata Civic polls: Sporadic incidents of violence reported

Reports of violence have surfaced in Kolkata amid the ongoing civic polls. Two incidents of hurling crude bombs were reported outside polling centres in Sealdah and Khanna areas. Although the State Election Commission has claimed that only one person was injured, the police stated that three people were wounded, of whom one has lost his leg, PTI reported. So far, 72 people have been apprehended for disturbing law and order.

The BJP state leadership said that they will conduct a peaceful demonstration across the state in protest against alleged violence and malpractices in the elections. "We will stage peaceful sit-in demonstrations across the state against the ongoing violence (in the KMC polls). The way looting of votes took place with the active help of state administration is shameful for our democracy," BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the security arrangements, BJP has written to State Election Commission. It said that SEC would be responsible for "any untoward incident". Apprising the SEC on the Calcutta High Court order to ensure the CCTV cover at all poll booths, the letter stated that several camera faces have been covered.

Image: ANI/@AmitMalviya-Twitter