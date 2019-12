In Kolkata, Congress Chatra Parishad protested against Sadhvi Pragya as well as the Hyderabad murder case. According to them after the present governments (BJP and TMC) came to power, more women began being raped. The workers alleged that MPs from TMC and BJP are forcing women into hotels attempting to rape them and this has had after-effects and sent ripples across the country of acts of violence against women. They also asked for a detailed investigation into such matters.