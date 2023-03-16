Kolkata Cop Assist Stranded Student Reach Board Exam Venue, Wins Netizens Hearts

A West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) student on Thursday, March 16, lost the way to his exam centre and was seen wandering around the streets of Strand Road and MG Road in Kolkata. He kept on wandering on the streets cluelessly for more than an hour with no one to take him to the exam centre. Then the help came to him most unexpectedly.

The Kolkata Police shared on Facebook how a police officer figured that the student was lost and assisted him in reaching the exam centre. According to the post, at about 10:10 am on March 16, an HS examinee was found wandering in the streets, desperately looking for his examination centre. After noticing his panicky movement, Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard officer-in-charge (OC) Inspector Souvik Chakraborty spoke to the student.

The officer learned that the area was unfamiliar to the student. As a result, he couldn’t remember the way to the centre. According to the official post, the centre of the examination was inside a narrow lane which the student had seen only once on the day of his earlier exam.

The student didn't know that someone from Kolkata police would reach out to him at the last moment and assist him in reaching the exam centre.

Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, who realised that it might become difficult for a four-wheeler to enter the lane, directed Sergeant Subhajit Pal to take the students to the examination centre on his two-wheeler. The student reached the exam venue and expressed his gratitude to the officer. According to the Kolkata Police, other parents present outside the main gate of the exam venue also appreciated the quick response of Inspector Chakraborty and Sergeant Subhajit Pal.

The student entered the exam hall with a smile on his face and thanked Kolkata Police.

This morning, an HS examinee lost his way & approached Insp. Souvik Chakraborty near Strand Rd crossing. He found out that the exam centre was inside a narrow lane but time was running out. He directed Sgt Subhajit Pal, who swiftly escorted the boy on his bike to the centre. pic.twitter.com/x2vJFeMlwt — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) March 16, 2023

While speaking to Republic, cop Souvik Chakraborty narrated the entire story. He said, “I saw a student roaming around the street who was panicking. When I asked him what he was searching for, he replied that he has taken a different street but his HS exam venue (Digambar Jain School) is in a different location. He informed that upon coming out of a passenger bus, he took an opposite direction and walked almost 1.5kms away from the school.”

The cop added, “I assured him that he will reach the exam centre. I immediately sent him to the venue on a two-wheeler as a car is not accessible in the narrow lanes of the exam venue. The exam centre closes normally at 10 am, but students are allowed to enter by 10:40 am under reasonable excuses. I sent the student to the exam venue on a traffic guard sergeant’s bike and he entered the venue at 10:25 am. With a smiling face and teary eyes, he thanked us. His reaction was my satisfaction.”

Kolkata cop wins hearts

Soon after the Kolkata Police took to social media platforms to share the story, netizens showered their praises and lauded Inspector Souvik Chakraborty for his quick response. A user in reply to the post, said, "Inspector Souvik Chakraborty has been doing some excellent work for a long time. I salute his dedication and will to help people. More power to you Sir. We need more Policemen like him. He is an asset to our society."

A Kolkata-based girl, identified as Rupsa, said, "I recognise him (Inspector Souvik Chakraborty). A couple of years ago, a man harassed me in the Howrah Station area, and I was hustling to take the man to the police station. Inspector Chakraborty came like a godsend and helped me. I didn't know his name or that he is with the Police, but I remember how grateful I felt that day. Thank you, Sir! The city is a better place because of you."

Cop Souvik Chakraborty's commendable work in past

This is not the first time that Inspector Souvik Chakraborty identified a student who needs help and assisted him to solve the problem. Earlier in February 2023, a class 10 student in Kolkata found herself stranded after mistakenly ending up at the wrong board exam centre. The girl was seen crying and looking for help in front of the wrong exam venue. Chakraborty was patrolling in his police van near the Raja Katra area of Kolkata at the time when he noticed the student who is in need to help.

“Realising her situation, Inspector Chakraborty immediately picked up the student in his official vehicle, ensured a green corridor by informing the Traffic Control Room, and rushed towards the examination centre, asking her not to worry. They reached the venue at 11:30 am sharp, just as the centre was about to open its doors,” Kolkata police said in an official social media post.