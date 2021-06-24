Kolkata Cops Send Vaccine Vials For Testing After TMC MP Busts Fake Inoculation Drive

A day after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty claimed to have busted a fake COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kolkata, the city police clarified on June 24 that they had not come across any vial having an expiry date and that confiscated vials would be sent for testing to find out if they are genuine or not.

The Kolkata Police told ANI, "We have not come across any vial having an expiry date. Seized vials will be sent for testing to find out if they are genuine or not. Accused will be interrogated in this regard."

Also, the case regarding the alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination drive in the city has now been transferred to the Kolkata Police Detective Department.

Mimi Chakraborty busts alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination drive after falling prey

Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha MP and TMC leader Mimi Chakraborty informed that she was duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by himself in Kolkata. The alleged con man promised that he would launch a vaccination drive for the transgender community and specially abled people. Thus, he requested her presence to create awareness and encourage mass to get jabs.

The TMC MP stated that she went ahead and got herself inoculated there in order to encourage people to get immunised against the deadly COVID-19 infection. TMC leader stated she'd taken COVISHIELD vaccine, but later it struck her that she had not received any confirmation message post-COVID vaccination.

Now, the MP, who fairly assumed she had received the jab later stated that she got suspicious as even her Aadhaar card was not linked to register on the CoWin app. Also, she didn't receive any OTP/SMS or a vaccine certificate post-vaccination. As she didn't receive any information regarding the vaccination, Chakraborty investigated the matter and informed the police, as a result, a man has been arrested. After the accused was arrested, the police recovered a fake ID card along with the COVID-19 guards, PPE kits (mask & sanitizers) which sported the logo of Kolkata's Civic authority. Meanwhile, cops have been trying to probe into man's access to the COVISHIELD vaccines or other fake COVID-19 vaccines.

The man under police custody has been identified as Debanjan Dev who posed as an IAS officer before the MP.