Kolkata Doctors Remove Pen Cap From Lungs Of 12-year-old Boy Who Had Persistent Cough

A 12-year-old boy, resident of Garia, Kolkata is reportedly under recovery after the doctors recovered a pen cap from his lungs at a state-run SSKM hospital on Saturday. The doctors conducted a surgery on the boy after they ran a CT Scan that showed a foreign object inside the boy’s left lung earlier.

According to the reports, the boy had been consistently coughing and complained of chest pain. He was reportedly taken to the local nursing hospital for treatment in the month of November after he swallowed the pen cap, however, the doctors refused to treat the boy on pretext of no noticeable impact on the boy's overall health.

The boy’s family members told the media that the doctors at the nursing home did not treat the boy because they said that the boy would have been dead by the time he was brought to the facility if he had really gulped the pen cap.

Foreign body ingestion is a leading problem

Dr. Arunabha Sengupta, head of the ENT department at the SSKM Hospital, told the reports that the boy had a persistent cough and cold problem and the scans made the doctors suspect a foreign body in his lungs that caused it, therefore, a bronchoscopy was performed on the boy and the cap was removed. He added that the boy was out of danger and recovering.

Foreign body ingestion is one of the leading problems amongst the children that could pose a grave threat or pass through the body harmlessly. In one of the similar incident, a 4-year-old boy in UAE had reportedly complained of abdominal pain and it was revealed in the X-ray that he had swallowed the bobby pins that pierced his right kidney which triggered immense pain. According to the reports, the doctors had to surgically remove the pins. The doctors have repeatedly urged the parents to monitor any foreign object consumption among their kids to avoid serious injuries.

