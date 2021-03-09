Kolkata Fire: Railway Ministry Forms High-level Committee To Probe The Incident

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday, reacted to the massive fire that broke out at Eastern Railway headquarters in Kolkata. Expressing grief over the incident, the Additional Director General (Public Relations) DJ Narain affirmed that a High-level probe committee led by Senior Chief Security Officer has been formed as per the rules, and is looking into the matter. Reports will be submitted within three weeks, he added.

We're deeply saddened by demise of 9 persons including 3 Railway officials. High level probe committee led by Senior Chief Security Officer formed, as per the rules. Reports will be submitted within 3 weeks: DJ Narain, ADG (PR), Railway Ministry on Kolkata fire incident y'day pic.twitter.com/NjDF8NTKI6 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Fire at Eastern Railway headquarters

A fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building housing offices of the Railways at Kolkata's strand road on Monday. As per sources, the 13th floor of the building caught fire at 6.10 pm after which the fire tenders were contacted. A short-circuit is said to be the cause of the fire.

Seven people, including four firefighters, were found dead late on Monday while two bodies were recovered early on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to nine. Two people are still said to be missing.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have registered a case in this matter, and the investigation is being carried out by its Detective Department.

Politics over the incident

Ahead of elections, once again a blame game has begun between TMC and the Centre in relation to the fire incident. Mamata Banerjee who went to the spot late last night, with Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra to take stock of the situation, lashed out at the Railways for the tragedy and for not being there to oversee the rescue operations.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for politicising the incident instead of doing the needful.

"It is very unfortunate that CM Mamata Banerjee, instead of ensuring that fire is brought under control, is politicising the incident. The fact is that every time something like this happens she has very conveniently tried to shift the blame elsewhere. She has done this all throughout her tenure", he added.

Intensifying his attack on Banerjee, Malviya stated that it's been 10 years since Banerjee is in the office and hasn't invested in Disaster Management & fire fighting policies. The fire department doesn't have any equipment. If you notice the building it's a tall high rise and the lanes are narrow, the Kolkata fire brigade does not have the requisite equipment. He even went took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Every time there is a tragedy in WB, all that Mamata Banerjee does is shift blame...



She blamed the Left for bridge collapse in 2016 and fire in AMRI.



Social media was blamed for Dhulagarh riots and now Railway is being blamed for the fire, in which they have lost their people! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 9, 2021

In Mar 2010, when she was in opposition, she questioned lack of disaster management protocols, after the Park Street fire.



But after 10 years in office, there has been no improvement in track record of fire safety.



Once again, negligence of the State has led to loss of lives... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 9, 2021

(Inputs from ANI)

