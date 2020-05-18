Kolkata: Gurusaday Museum On Verge Of Shutting Down; Seeks Financial Support From Centre

The 57-year-old Gurusaday Museum in Kolkata has sought financial support from the Centre as it is on the verge of shutting down. According to the Curator of the Museum Bijan K Mondal, the museum has been facing a financial crisis after the Central government revoked the agreement of maintenance in 2017 and stopped funding.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mondal stated that the Ministry of Textiles had revoked the agreement in 2017 which was held on May 23, 1984, between President of India and Bengal Bengal Bratachari Society asking the society to be independent. He added that during the lockdown period due to COVID-19 outbreak, they are facing a tough time as they are unable to collect funds from workshops or by online sales which they were about to start by May 18. "We are working without salaries and the staff is facing a financial crisis as we are unable to collect money by renting from workshops or by online sale which we were about to start on May 18, International Museum Day," he said.

Speaking about the museum, the Curator of the museum said that the Indian Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer, Gurusaday Dutt had collected over 3,000 artefacts in the course of his entire career, spanning from 1905-1941. "After Gurusaday Dutt died, the Bengal Bratachari Society created the museum in 1963," he added.

Lockdown 4.0

Meanwhile, in a yet another extension, the Centre on Sunday announced the extension of India's nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till May 31. Issuing a nine-page guideline on Sunday, the Union Home Ministry listed the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0. No distinction has been made in the permitted activities as far as the Red, Orange, and Green zones are concerned. However, only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones.

India's COVID-19 count reached 96,169. Of these 36,824 have been cured and 3,029 have died. Meanwhile, PM Modi announced a financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of the country's GDP.

(With ANI Inputs)