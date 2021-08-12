Kolkata: 'Independence Day Book Bazaar' Pulls Scores Of Youth To Buy Their Favourite Reads

Queues outside booze shops are quite common, even when the prices are skyrocketing but has anyone heard of a queue outside a bookstore? Well, yes! It has actually happened in Kolkata where people gathered outside Dey's Publishing after the bookstore announced a flat 50% discount on their store catalogue. Calling it the "Independence Day Book Bazaar," the publishing-cum-selling has attracted a huge lot of booklovers from all over the Bengal capital city. Here's the viral picture:

Photo of the queue in front of a publisher's store in Kolkata.



Every city lines up for booze. Only Kolkata lines up for books. pic.twitter.com/aSqJgMASCa — Diptakirti Chaudhuri (@diptakirti) August 11, 2021

The Independence Day Book Sale; one of its kind

In the picture, one can see several young book lovers with masks on their faces standing peacefully one after another. The long queue outside the publisher's store gathered after announcement of the sale.

The publisher, Dey's Publishing took to social media platform Instagram to announce the one of its kind big "Boi Swadhinota Utsav" (Independence Day Book Bazaar). They created a minute-long video to promote their Independence Day Book sale. The catch of the sale is all books in their existing stock will be sold at a flat 50 percent discount. However, the sellers also enlisted their clauses along with the promotional video, "Will receive payments in cash or card," they wrote. Furthermore, the sold books, under no circumstances, can be exchanged later, it added on its social media post. Dey's Publishing is one of the oldest bookstores in Kolkata and has many branches. However, the sale will only take place in their College Street branch, they announced. The bookstore has a cult fanbase.

Netizens praise young book lovers

The picture uploaded on August 11, Tuesday went viral within a couple of hours. The image garnered over 9.6k love reactions and 1.1k retweets. It also amassed nearly 350 comments. A Twitter user named Diptakriti Chaudhuri uploaded the "surprising" picture. She used a quirky caption for the image that read, "Every city lines up for booze. Only Kolkata lines up for books." She also mentioned the details about the sale in the next thread of the Tweet.

I don’t queue up for booze because I don’t drink. I do not queue up for books either. But that doesn’t mean I don’t read. I use Amazon, Flipkart to order online. Even my neighbourhood book store sends book if I call. We just adopted new ways. — Ashok Shetty (ಅಶೋಕ -#JaiShreeRam) 🇮🇳 (@ashokshetty1970) August 12, 2021

The internet was divided between being surprised and delighted. While some praised the reading culture still prevailing among youngsters in Bengal, many were astonished as to why people did not purchase the book online during the ongoing pandemic. "Nice to see the youth lining up before book store," wrote one user. "I use Amazon, Flipkart to order online...we just adopted new ways," said another.

With inputs from @diptakirti/Twitter

Image: @diptakirti/Twitter