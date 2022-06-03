Kolkata: ISIS-linked Terrorist Abu Musa Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By NIA Court

In a massive development, terrorist Abu Musa aka Mohammad Mosiuddin, accused of plotting ISIS-style murders of foreigners, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kolkata National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Friday, June 3.

Musa was arrested in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2016 from West Bengal's Burdwan railway station. He was accused of alleged links with ISIS and the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and radicalising youngsters. Police also recovered a knife and a firearm from his possession.

Musa was charged under IPC Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 122 (collection of men, arms or ammuni­tion with intention of waging war against the Government of India), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) and under UAPA Sections 18 (Whoever conspires or attempts to commit a terrorist act or any act preparatory to the commission of a terrorist act), 20 (Punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation), and 38 (A person, who associates himself, or professes to be associated, with a terrorist organisation with the intention to further its activities).

Abu Musa hurls shoe at judge during hearing in Kolkata

In February 2020, Musa hurled a shoe at a judge during the hearing when he was being tried under the stringent UAPA case at Bankshall court in Kolkata. However, the footwear missed the judge Prasenjit Biswas and hit NIA counsel Tamal Mukherjee. Musa got furious during the court hearing as he didn't believe in man-made laws.

The ISIS terrorist has a history of aggressive behaviour and has so far attacked several people at the Presidency Correctional Home. In January 2018, Musa attacked a jail warden with a pipe who later received severe head injuries.

