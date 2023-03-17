Kolkata Man Murders Friend, Arrested

Kolkata Police has nabbed a Tangra resident from Delhi for allegedly murdering his friend in a fit-of-rage for molesting his wife, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a missing complaint lodged earlier this month by the family of deceased Jhunu Rana, police began their probe and suspected the involvement of his friend, who had recently gone to the national capital, he said.

"We found that the accused and his wife were missing from their home, and traced them to Delhi. Our officers went there, and during questioning, he admitted to have killed Rana," the officer told PTI.

During preliminary probe, it was found that the accused killed his friend in a fit-of-rage after the arrested person's wife alleged that she was molested by Rana, he said.

"The accused has been brought to Kolkata. We have recovered a decomposed body from a nearby canal, as located by the arrested person. But it is yet to be ascertained whether the body is of the missing person. It has been sent for post-mortem examination," he added.

Meanwhile, locals gheraoed Tangra Police Station on Thursday evening, alleging police "inaction". A large force was deployed there.