SHOCKER | Money Showers On The Street During IT Raid In Office Premise In Kolkata

A shocking incident has come to light in Kolkata on Wednesday when suddenly the currency denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 started falling on the ground. Bundles of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 were thrown out of office premises on 27, Bentinck Street. It was later revealed that an Income Tax raid had been carried out on a company on 27, Bentinck Street, compelling the employees and officials of the raided company to throw the bundles of notes out of the office window.

Rs 3 Lakh flushed out of the window

The incident happened around 3 PM on Wednesday after which the local police got information about the shocking incident. Police officials rushed to the spot and collected as much as Rs 3 lakh from the premises.

The onlookers were surprised by the cash being dropped from one of the windows of the office premises. 27, Bentinck Street where the incident happened is a commercial hub in Kolkata which houses hundreds of companies. The incident was recorded by some of the onlookers and passing pedestrians which has gone viral. Further investigation is underway.

