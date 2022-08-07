Kolkata Museum Firing: Accused CISF Head Constable Sent To 14-day Police Custody

Accused CISF head constable Akshay Kumar Mishra, who fired around 15 rounds from an automatic rifle on Saturday evening inside Indian Museum on Saturday, has been sent to 14-day police custody.

Mishra is accused of firing from an AK-47 rifle inside the barrack attached to the 200-year-old museum located in the Park Street area in heart of Kolkata. In the firing, assistant sub-inspector Ranjit Sarangi was killed while Assistant Commandant rank officer Suvir Ghosh suffered minor bullet injuries. Ghosh has been released from the hospital.

Mishra alleged that he was "harassed" by a senior officer for more than two months leading to the incident, according to PTI. Meanwhile, the security of the museum has been tightened.

Central Industrial Security Force is entrusted to guard the entry and exit gates of the museum and surveillance through CCTV cameras and patrolling, an official told PTI.

"The CISF has highly competent personnel who take every step in the interest of the visitors as per the directives of the MHA," the official said.

When asked if the visitor count declined after the Saturday incident, Museum Director AD Choudhury said that the visitor count is more or less similar to what it was on last Sunday or previous weekends.

Founded in 1814, Indian Museum is an autonomous institution under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture. The CISF has been managing security at the museum since December 2019.