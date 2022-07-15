Kolkata: Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar Hails Stealth Warship INS Dunagiri At Launch Event

Another warship was added to the arsenal of the Indian Navy on Friday as Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh along with Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar attended the launch event of INS Dunagiri, a Project 17A frigate at the Hooghly river at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, Kolkata. Notably, INS Dunagiri, like all the other frigates of Project 17A, is named after a mountain range in the country. Dunagiri is one of the highest peaks of the Chamoli District in Uttarkhand.

Speaking at the event, CNS Admiral R Hari Kumar said that INS Dunagiri is the fourth warship in the series of Project 17A and the second at GRSE Kolkata. "This mighty warship will soon inherit the name 'Dunagiri', a reincarnation of the fourth ship of the erstwhile Leander Class," he said. On Project 17A, he added, "Project 17A comprising seven ships, is the follow-on of Project 17, the Shivalik Class stealth frigates, which have been the workhorse of the Eastern Fleet in the last decade."

"With enhanced stealth characteristics and indigenous weapon fit, the P17A ships will further the capability of our Fleet. These ships will be versatile and powerful platforms and support the larger national vision, as well as ensure safe, secure and prosperous global commons for all," CNS said.

INS Dunagiri: 4th warship under Project 17A

Admiral Hari Kumar further said, "Launching of the fourth ship of next-gen Project P17A, within a period of three years, cements India’s status in an elite group of nations having the capability to build such large and sophisticated warships... while the Indian Navy’s primary mandate is to preserve, protect and promote our maritime interests, we also contribute substantially in Nation Building. …Our efforts are multi-sectorial and a major contribution to this endeavour is our steadfast commitment to Atmanirbharta."

"88% of our future contracts on a cost basis, amounting to investments of nearly Rs 1,75,000 (One Lakh Seventy Five Thousand) Crore, are being progressed through Indian Enterprises. Which means that, for every 10 Crore spent on capital procurement, 09 Crore is invested back into our economy," he said. Adding further he said that the major recipient of the capital investment is the Indian Shipyards. "It is a well-known fact that indigenous shipbuilding projects are also catalysts for employment generation and skill development," Admiral R Hari Kumar said.

CNS also lauded GRSE Kolkata and called it a "valued partner" for the Indian Navy as the shipbuilders successfully launched INS Himgiri (another warship under Project 17A) in December 2020.

Exuding confidence in INS Dunagir, CNS Hari Kumar said, "In the coming years, Dunagiri once commissioned would proudly fly the Tiranga across the oceans, proving not only to be a worthy ambassador of the country’s shipbuilding prowess but also a ship that is feared by our adversaries."

It is pertinent to mention that under Project 17A a series of 7 guided-missile frigates are currently being built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and GRSE for the Indian Navy. Apart from the stealth warship INS Dunagiri, the other three warships that are already built under P17A are-- Nigiri, Udyagiri and Himgiri.