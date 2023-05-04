Last Updated:

Kolkata Police Arrests Two Persons For Duping Kolkata-based Businessman

Two persons were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly duping a city-based businessman, a senior police officer said.

Press Trust Of India
Fraudsters tricked the businessman, Sudarshan Mittal, into paying around Rs 6 lakh for travel-related transactions, he said.

Sleuths of the cyber cell of Kolkata Police apprehended the duo earlier in the day.

A detailed investigation is underway, the officer added. 

