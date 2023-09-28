Kolkata Police Bust AEPS Fraud Network, Nabs 2 Suspects

The Kolkata Police's Bank Fraud Section, Detective Department (DD), detained two persons central to an Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) fraud investigation, uncovering a broad criminal network, on September 28. The inquiry, conducted by Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, has revealed details of the scam, in which the culprit obtained sensitive information and reproduced fingerprints to steal Rs. 28,900 from a victim's bank account.

The complainant, Tushar Kanti Mukherjee (46), a resident of Baguiati, Kolkata, alerted authorities to the incident. Perpetrators, operating under the guise of legitimate bank account holders, employed sophisticated tactics to gain access to the victim's private data, including the Aadhaar card number linked to the bank account. Subsequently, the criminals forged and cloned the victim's fingerprints. Armed with this electronic data, they executed unauthorised transactions through the AEPS, resulting in financial loss to the complainant and gains for the fraudsters. The accused faces charges under Sections 120B/419/420/467/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per an ANI report, a specialised team was assembled to investigate a series of recent AEPS fraud cases. It was determined through technical analysis, that the criminal group operated remotely from two distinct locations: Islampore, West Bengal, and Araria, Bihar. These locations were found to be in close proximity based on their geographical coordinates. Responding swiftly, the Bank Fraud Section's DD, Kolkata Police, conducted a raid in these areas, leading to the arrests of two individuals involved.

The arrested individuals were implicated in as many as six cases reported to the authorities. Moktar Alam (23), son of Idris Ali, a resident of Burijagir, Goalgach, Raman, Islampore, Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested on September 27 in Islampore.

He was the proprietor of the Common Service Point (CSP) used for conducting fraudulent transactions. Rousan Ali (22), son of Naimul Hoque, residing in Malingaon, New Mahadevpura, PO. Laxmipore Chopra, Uttar Dinajpore, PIN 733207, was arrested on September 27 in Chopra. He was responsible for creating the counterfeit fingerprints used to withdraw money from the victim's bank account.

The investigation further revealed that the electronic data utilised in the fraudulent activities was sourced from various public domains and websites, emphasising the need to safeguard sensitive personal information. Both arrested individuals were presented before the learned Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Calcutta and were granted police custody until October 7.