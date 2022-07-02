Kolkata Police Issues Look Out Circular Against Nupur Sharma Over Controversial Remarks

In a key development, the Kolkata Police issued a Look Out Circular against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Nupur Sharma on Saturday. The Look Out Circular was issued after Sharma, having been summoned to the Amherst on June 20 and Narkeldanga Police Stations on June 25, didn't show up for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks, citing 'threat to life'.

Sharma's controversial remark, made during the course of a TV debate, triggered protests in cities across India, including Kolkata. On June 9, protesters blocked the National Highway connecting Howrah and the capital Kolkata. Visuals from the site showed protesters creating ruckus on National Highway 116, bringing traffic on the road to a near-halt. The protesters burnt tyres and shouted slogans.

Besides protests, targetted killings were also witnessed in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati. In Udaipur, a tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal Teni, was killed in his shop while in Amravati, a chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was hacked to death on his way home from his shop. In both cases, the victims allegedly had voiced their support for Sharma.

Supreme Court pulls up Nupur Sharma for controversial remark

On Friday, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala came down heavily on Sharma and accused her of threatening the security of the country.

Observing that her "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire", it held her outburst responsible for the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. Justice Kant remarked, "She (Nupur Sharma) has threat or she has become security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

The bench refused to entertain the plea of the suspended BJP leader to transfer all the FIRs against her in many states over her controversial remark.