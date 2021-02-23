Kolkata Police Issues Summon To Rakesh Singh In Relation With Pamela Goswami Drugs Case

In the latest development, West Bengal BJP committee member Rakesh Singh has requested the Kolkata Police to defer his interrogation after he was issued a summon in the case related to the arrest of BJYM's Pamela Goswami. The Kolkata Police had served a summon to Rakesh Singh informing him of the need to examine him on 23 February, citing his acquaintance with the facts and circumstances in the case that was being probed. Rakesh Singh wrote to the Kolkata Police seeking the summon date to be fixed on any date after 26 February, highlighting that he had a party meeting to attend on 24 & 25 February. A case was lodged on BJYM member Paemal Goswami at the Alipore Police Station on 19 February under the NDPS Act.

READ | TMC Minister Refutes PM Modi's Allegations On Plight Of Drinking Water Facilities In WB

Singh earlier wrote to city Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra stating that since Goswami had alleged his involvement in the matter, he is ready to "fully cooperate" with the police in its investigation. In his email, he also said that if Goswami accuses him of being associated with the case in public while being in the custody of Kolkata Police, he would "be constrained to proceed legally towards filing a defamation suit against" the force "without any further notification".

READ | Murshidabad Blast: Mamata Banerjee Meets Injured WB Minister Jakir Hossain, Thanks Doctors

Further, Rakesh Singh claimed that his life was in danger under the local administration and therefore demanded permission for two of his security guards to accompany him along with his advocates while attending the summon. Further, the leader claimed that his compliance with the summons depended on Kolkata Police fulfilling his demands and sought it in writing from the officials. Earlier while being produced in Court, arrested Pamela Goswami claimed that there was a conspiracy behind her detention and had named Rakesh Singh, demanding his arrest alongside a CID investigation in the matter.

READ | Murshidabad DM Removed Post Bomb Attack On TMC Minister Jakir Hossain; New DM Appointed

BJP youth leader held with drugs

About 100 gm of cocaine were allegedly found in Pamela Goswami's purse and under the car seat. The drugs were immediately seized by the police and the BJP leader was also held. According to the police, Goswami and Prabir came under the scanner after they were spotted regularly visiting a cafe, sitting in the parked car, and transacting with youth who drove motorcycles. Suspecting a drug deal, the police waited for her arrival on Friday and caught her red-handed. Goswami is said to have worked as an air hostess, a model, and a TV actor before joining the BJP in 2019. She was later appointed Yuva Morcha General Secretary and Yuva Morcha observer for Hooghly district.

READ | Railways Refutes Mamata's Claims On Attack On TMC Min: 'Law & Order A State Govt Subject'