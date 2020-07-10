Kolkata Police Seeks Permission To Use Eden Gardens As COVID-19 Quarantine Centre

In a letter addressed to the Cricket Association of Bengal, Kolkata Police has asked the board's permission to use parts of the Eden Gardens to set up a makeshift quarantine centre.

Citing the 'urgent need of a large accommodation', Kolkata Police requested access to Block E, F, G, H, and J galleries with the provision of kitchen inside the iconic sports ground as the West Bengal capital witness a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation released the list of 25 Containment Zones in the metropolis ahead of the seven-day lockdown that started on July 9. In a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the West Bengal government decided to impose a complete shutdown in containment zones and buffer zones across the state from 5 pm onwards between July 9 to July 16.

