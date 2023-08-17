Kolkata: School Vehicle Overturns In Thakurpukur, Students Injured

Several school students were injured after their vehicle overturned in south Kolkata's Thakurpukur area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident happened near Daspara on James Long Sarani around 6.30 am after the pool car hit a 'stone' that was lying on the road, they said.

The students were rescued by locals from the overturned vehicle, they added.

The students received minor injuries and they went home with their parents who rushed to the spot after getting to know about the accident.

The driver of the pool car was arrested, police said.

Locals said roadwork was underway in the area, and the car most likely hit a concrete block from the construction site before overturning.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the accident.