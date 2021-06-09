Kolkata Shootout: Notorious Gangster From Punjab & A Miscreant Killed, Probe Underway

A shootout occurred on Wednesday in Kolkata's Sukhabristi Abasan in the New Town area in which two miscreants have been killed by the Kolkata State Task Force (STF) while one policeman has been injured, according to sources.

A person named Jaipal Bhullar was one of the gangsters who got killed in the shootout. Bhullar, a gangster from Punjab, had more than 40 cases registered against him and also carried a reward of Rs 10 Lakh.

According to Republic Bangla, on May 15, two policemen in Punjab were murdered after which Bhullar along with his accomplices fled from Punjab and took shelter in Kolkata where the encounter took place on Wednesday. According to sources, more than 35 rounds have been fired in the encounter.

Further investigation underway over Kolkata shootout

The Kolkata Police is now trying to understand if the miscreants were planning any massive terror attack in Kolkata. The investigative teams are on high alert and the border areas have been sealed. It is also learned from the sources that a few trucks were used to procure arms and ammunition for these miscreants. Further investigation into the encounter is underway.

The encounter took place at around 5 PM in the New Town area which is a fast-growing planned city of Kolkata having populated residential areas. High-ranking officials from Bidhan Nagar police and STF are at the spot and the search operation is underway.

The New Town area falls next to the business hub of Kolkata as a lot of private sector companies and multinational companies have their offices nearby, with their employees looking for accommodations and renting spaces in the New Town area due to its close proximity.