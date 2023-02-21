Kolkata STF Seize Vehicle From Park Strait Area, Recover 1.04 Cr ‘unaccounted Cash’

The police on Monday evening seized cash amounting to Rs 1.04 crore from a car in the city's posh Park Street area, and arrested one person in this connection, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Kolkata Police's Anti-Rowdy Section and Special Task Force conducted a raid at an office in Park Street and searched its owner's vehicle, where the "unaccounted cash" was stacked, he said.

The owner, a resident of the city's New Alipore area, was later arrested, "as he could not give us the reason for having in possession the huge amount of cash", the officer said.

Notably, earlier this month, the police had seized over Rs 1 crore from another vehicle in the city's Gariahat area.