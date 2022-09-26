Kolkata: TET Protesters Stopped From Marching To Raj Bhavan

Protesting candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) were stopped by police from marching to Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday.

The candidates who qualified in TET 2017 assembled at the Sealdah railway station, demanding their appointments.

However, they were stopped from marching to Raj Bhavan, and some of them were taken to waiting police vans.

One of the protesters said that he qualified the exam, the result of which was declared last year, but no appointment has been given to them.

