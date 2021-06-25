Kolkata Vaccination Scam: Cops Confirm TMC MP's Claim Of Busting Fake COVID Camp

A day after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty claimed to have busted a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp led by a man named Debanjan Deb, impersonating as an IAS officer the Kolkata Police's detective department informed that Amikacin, an anti-bacterial antibiotic could have been injected instead of COVID-19 vaccines and scammed people.

"We had reasons to believe that the vaccines administered at the fake Kasba camp were spurious. After examining a vial, our doctors have confirmed that the recipients of the camp were administered fake vaccines," Atin Ghosh member, KMC BoA in charge of health stated.

On June 24, Kolkata Police along with sleuths raided Deb's Kasba office in South Kolkata and found a large quantity of Amikacin vials. Also, fake labels of COVISHIELD have been recovered as well. They shared that cops have caught hold of Deb's computer and sent it for forensic tests. Apparently, the fake labels stuck on vials were designed on his computer itself.

"In some of the Amikacin vials we found fake labels of Covishield had been pasted. Interrogation revealed that Debanjan Deb used to purchase Amikacin from chemists impersonating as a top official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

What is Amikacin?

It was found that fake COVISHIELD labels were stuck over other labels that as Amikacin Sulphate 500 mg, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections of the urinary tract, bones and joints, lungs, brain, blood, among others. Common side effects include injection site reactions and a spike in blood urea. Amikacin injection is used to treat certain serious infections that are caused by bacteria such as meningitis

Whether the content of the bottle (vial) was actually Amikacin Sulphate is yet to be ascertained.

“The vials used by Deb had a label with COVISHIELD written on it in green colour. It didn’t have any batch number, manufacture date, expiry date or the company’s name. Only ‘recombinant vaccine’ was written on it. The vials were also smaller than actual Covishield vaccine vials,” said Ranita Sengupta, Deputy Chief Medical health officer at KMC.

Further investigation is on and recovered samples from his office and other fake camps have been sent for examinations.

Deb's fake COVID-19 vaccine camps at colleges

28-year-old Deb was masquerading as the joint commissioner of Kolkata's civic body, he had been duping people into his fake vaccination camp and even administered doses of random drugs on them. TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was deceived under the same lowly scheme, however, she got suspicious after she had not received any message post-COVID-19 vaccine jab.

TMC MP Mimi who fairly assumed she had received the jab later stated that she got suspicious as even her Aadhaar card was not linked to register on the CoWin app. Also, she didn't receive any OTP/SMS or a vaccine certificate post-vaccination. As she didn't receive any information regarding the vaccination, Chakraborty investigated the matter and informed the police, as a result, a man has been arrested.

“He had employed security personnel and used to move around in a car with a blue beacon and the flag of KMC,” said a police officer.

"Is TMC associated with fake COVID-19 vaccine scams?": BJP

Not too long ago, Deb attended a program held by TMC at Sonarpur. Along with names of TMC MPs and MLAs Deb's name was also carved on the stone recently where a bust of Rabindranath Tagore was unveiled at Taltala in Kolkata.

“How can an MP (referring to TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty) attend a fake vaccination camp, without verifying it and speak highly of the camp? Does this mean that she is also associated with this? Deb’s picture can also be seen with TMC’s leaders including ministers and ward councillors. There has to be some connection,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP president in West Bengal.

In retaliation, a TMC spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh said, "The way everything was camouflaged we admit that there was a fault. A crime has been committed. The police will investigate how he managed everything. Mimi Chakraborty didn’t speak highly of Deb. She tried to encourage vaccination. But we don’t want to hear it from the BJP. Could they identify the fake BJP leaders who joined the party in large numbers before the elections and are now willing to switch sides?”

After the accused was arrested, the police recovered a fake ID card along with the COVID-19 guards, PPE kits (mask & sanitisers) which sported the logo of Kolkata's Civic authority. Meanwhile, cops have been trying to probe into man's access to the COVISHIELD vaccines or other fake COVID-19 vaccines.