Kolkata Vaccine Fraud: Accused Organised Two Vaccination Camps; Sent Mail To SII For Doses

In a major development in Kolkata vaccine fraud case, the city police informed on Sunday that an accused who allegedly organised fake COVID-19 vaccination camps impersonating an IAS officer has confessed to having organised two such camps in the city. The accused, Debanjan Deb, has confessed to organising fake vaccination camps at places namely City College and Kasba.

The police investigating the Kolkata vaccine fraud case said, "He claims that he wrote a mail to Serum Institute of India for sending Covishield. This is being verified. He has also confessed to organizing two camps. One at City College and one in his office at Kasba. No other camp for vaccination was organized elsewhere."

"Ten such persons have been summoned for examination or are being examined. Apart from this, we are examining more people called for cross-examination. He used to write letters to various government agencies, would put receipt stamps on those letters to convince the victims. He himself would write a response to such a letter," the Police added.

The police further informed, "He created fake email accounts like deputymanager@kmcgov.org. A huge number of stamps of various departments—Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Public Works Department, and WBSEC have been found. A total of eight bank accounts have also been found so far. Out of these, one was in name of his company WBFINCORP, through which he used to give salary to his staff."

KMC dismantles plaque bearing name of fake IAS officer

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday dismantled a controversial plaque bearing the name of Debanjan Deb, arrested for allegedly organising fake COVID-19 vaccination camps masquerading as an IAS officer, along with Trinamool Congress lawmakers and a minister. The same day, an SIT was formed by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped in the fake vaccination drive. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty's complaint.

Mimi Chakraborty, who was invited to attend the camp, said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the police.

Two TMC MLAs had lodged police complaints claiming that their names were on the plaque, installed at the base of a bust of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore at Taltala area in central Kolkata, though they did not have any knowledge about the programme.

