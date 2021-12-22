Kolkatans Thank UNESCO For ICH Tag To Durga Puja Through Massive Rally

Thousands of residents of Kolkata from all walks of life on Wednesday took out a massive rally in the city to thank UNESCO for according Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to the Durga Puja festival.

Participants ranging from Durga Puja organisers to artisans, and people's representatives to common men and women walked the 2 km distance from Academy of Fine Arts to Dorina Crossing in the heart of the city in a colourful rally carrying 'Thank You UNESCO' placards amid sounds of the 'dhak', the traditional drum inseparable from West Bengal's biggest festival.

Rashbehari MLA Debasish Kumar, also a member of Forum for Durgotsab, told PTI, "We have assembled here to celebrate the UNESCO honour to West Bengal's soul Durga Puja. This is an acknowledgement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's drive to promote the festival globally."

Sculptor Sanatan Dinda said, "I couldn't hold back tears of joy on hearing the great news (of UNESCO tag). West Bengal's Durga Puja has assumed unbelievable aesthetic proportions in terms of creativity while still being rooted in its devotional aspect. It has risen over religious, linguistic barriers and turned out to be a universal festival of humanity."

Apart from hundreds of dhakis, Purulia's Chhau dancers flaunting their colourful masks, and women draped in white sarees with red borders and holding prayer urns adorned the rally.

"The sound of dhak in Aswin (month of Bengali calendar when Durga Puja is celebrated) is now being heard across the globe. Thanks UNESCO," state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, whose award-winning Hindustan Park Sarbajanin is one of the women-conducted pujas in the city, said.

On December 15, UNESCO accorded ICH status to Kolkata's Durga Puja festivities, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauding the move.

Meanwhile many Tweets lauding UNESCO according ICH status to Durga Puja can be seen below:

This is a big achievement , join this rally . Let's celebrate this Joyous moment. Durga Puja of Kolkata has made his name at UNESCO List .

All thanks to Durga maa #ThanksUNESCO2021 pic.twitter.com/1dAoMXaenP — Aksh (@namasteTiwaryji) December 22, 2021

The grandest festival of Kolkata "Durga Puja" is officially added in UNESCO list. A grand rally is going to be held on 22 december to celebrate this historical achievement. Proud moment of India's #ThanksUNESCO2021 pic.twitter.com/2gzngD8Clk — Rupali Savley (@rupali_savley) December 22, 2021

India is a land of diverse cultures and heritage. Our festivals also resonate the same spirit. Durga Puja is finally on UNESCO’s list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”. Such a proud moment for Indians. #ThanksUNESCO2021 — Shoaib Shaikh (@shoaib3120) December 22, 2021

#ThanksUNESCO2021

Wow! It's। a big opportunity to our Nation ! Our culture is spreading I'll over the world

Our Durga puja fetival is being UNESCO's official list of intangible culture heritage of humanity

🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/IbYRluv5OW — Memesadda🪓🪓 (@memesadda12) December 22, 2021

Image: AP/Unsplash