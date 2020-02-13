First Phase Of Kolkata's East-West Metro Corridor Dedicated To Sarojini Naidu

The first phase of East-West Kolkata Metro is dedicated to the freedom fighter and Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu to mark the occasion of her 141st Birth Anniversary. Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced that East-West Metro connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium is dedicated to Sarojini Naidu on her birth anniversary.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Goyal said, "We are dedicating this first phase of East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium to freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu on her birth anniversary."

The Union Minister said that it is a very nice coincidence about dedicating the first phase metro corridor in her name. Sarojini Naidu was born in Hyderabad in a Bengali family and was the first female Governor of India, he said.

"She was born in Hyderabad but in a Bengali family. It is a very nice coincidence when we are dedicating this first part of the east-west metro corridor to her. She is an example of women's power. She was the first female Governor of India," he said.

He also said that Bengal belongs to many prominent personalities like Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Aurobindo, Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, and many others.

Goyal further said, "West Bengal is a land of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. It is the land of Aurobindo. It is a land of Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and so many freedom fighters, scientists and people from art and culture. It is a land of the Nightingale of India and freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu."

The Railway Minister also informed that the first underground station Phool Bagh will only be ready before Durga Puja if they get good coordination and local support.

"However, there are a few obstacles that are slowing the work on the other four lines. At some places, we need to have better coordination with the State government. I hope we will get the support and we will soon make Kolkata Metro a preferred mode of transport," he added.

