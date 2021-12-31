Kolkata's New Top Cop Vineet Kumar Goyal Urges People To Adopt COVID-appropriate Behaviour

Kolkata's new Commissioner of Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal, on Friday urged people to adopt COVID appropriate behaviour due to a spike in fresh cases.

The state registered more than 1,000 new cases on Wednesday after a gap of nearly six months. The daily count crossed 2,000 on Thursday.

Goyal, a 1994-batch IPS officer, took charge as the 44th Commissioner of Kolkata Police from Soumen Mitra, who retired during the day. Goyal was the Additional Director General (ADG) of the state police's Special Task Force (STF) in his last assignment.

The officer outlined his plans to boost the capabilities of Kolkata Police to battle cybercrime.

"We all went through a difficult phase during the COVID-19 pandemic and the police was in full strength to assist people during the lockdown and afterward. Things had subsequently eased a bit but the coronavirus is striking back again and cases are on the rise.

"We wish people to cooperate with police and administration to face the emerging situation. We ask everyone to adopt COVID appropriate behaviour, follow the instructions of the state government and wear masks and avoid gathering," he said.

Goyal said that from one cyber cell at the headquarters, the Kolkata Police has now set up cyber cell units in each police station.

"Our personnel have already solved many cases, and we aim to strengthen the cyber cell as criminals are adapting to new technologies," he said.

The Commissioner of Police said that visibility on roads and coming to the help of people, including women and the elderly, is an important factor for any modern city police force and Kolkata Police is highly rated in this.

"But we must try to be more conspicuous," he added. PTI SUS ACD ACD