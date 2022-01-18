Kolkata's Park Show Cinema Hall Gutted In Fire; Third Fire Accident In A Month

A huge fire broke out in the Kolkata’s Park show house cinema hall, in Mullickbazar on Tuesday afternoon, making it the third fire incident reported in the same cinema hall in the last month. Five Fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The theatre was gutted in the fire, all the benches and the cinema screen was charred. The ceiling of the second floor of Kolkata's cinema hall was gutted in the smoke and pocket fires. No one was injured in the accident and the fire was stopped from spreading further to other shops in the densely populated Mullickbazar area.

The single-screen theatre has not been in the use for the past year and the electricity of the hall was cut down, a witness present at the site of the incident told Republic. As per the preliminary investigation, it is being speculated that the fire could have been purposely put by someone. A property dispute over the same building has been going on for some time and the locals are speculating that either one of the parties fighting for the property could have caused the fire.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)



Image: Republic World