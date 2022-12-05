Last Updated:

Kolkata's SSKM Hospital Vandalised, Staff Beaten Up After Patient's Death

The state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata was vandalised and a few junior doctors were beaten up allegedly by the family of a man who died while undergoing treatment, police said on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Kolakata

Image: ANI/Representative


The state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata was vandalised and a few junior doctors were beaten up allegedly by the family of a man who died while undergoing treatment, police said on Monday.

Mohammed Irfan, a resident of Chuchura in Hooghly district, was admitted to the mult-speciality hospital's trauma care centre on Sunday evening with severe injuries, they said.

After Irfan succumbed to the injuries, members of his family started protesting, alleging that he died due to the negligence of the hospital authorities.

Soon, the situation escalated and they attacked some junior doctors who were present there, a police officer said.

"Two junior doctors were injured in the assault. The hospital was vandalised, in which an X-ray machine and few other medical equipment were damaged," he said.

READ | West Bengal govt employees stage huge protest against Mamata govt; clash with Kolkata cops

A huge police team from the Bhowanipore police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he added.

Police said they are yet to make any arrests.

READ | In West Bengal, Ammonia gas leak at beverage bottling plant near Kolkata
READ | Kolkata: Sealdah bound trains collide, no injuries; Train services partially affected
READ | Navy discover vintage cannons from Hooghly river bank in Kolkata

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT