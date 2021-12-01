Kollam: 'Over 100 Were Being Trained In PFI Office, Kerala Cops Were Blocked,' Say Sources

Sensational details have emerged exposing why the Popular Front of India (PFI) blocked the Kerala police raid at an office in Kollam. According to exclusive details by Republic Media Network sources in the police, over 100 people were allegedly trained by PFI at its Karunagapally office.

Although no weapons were recovered during the raid, sources informed that thick mattresses were found which were allegedly used for training. When police reached the area to conduct a raid, hundreds of people gathered and started raising slogans against the police. Cops are also reportedly looking into details of protestors.

Clamor to #BanPFINow grows; sources close to Kerala Police inform Republic that 'over 100 people were being trained in Kollam's PFI Office'



Tune in for more updates: https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/UhG6nuVDtD — Republic (@republic) December 1, 2021

As per sources, there were intelligence inputs about suspicious movement in Karunya, the office of PFI's charity arm. A senior media person also alleged that he was assaulted by PFI members.

The outfit is under scanner in an investigation related to RSS worker S Sanjith's murder in Palakkad district. The RSS worker was murdered on November 15. The BJP had accused the Social Democratic Party of India, which is the political wing of PFI, of orchestrating the attack. Amid this, there is a national clamour to ban PFI.

Lok Sabha MP proposes ban on PFI

Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kotak on Wednesday put forward a proposal in Parliament to ban PFI and Raza Academy. "What happened in Maharashtra was that Hindus were specifically targetted in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon in a planned manner. There was no incident in Tripura that was displayed on social media and according to that, the minorities have come on roads and specifically targetted Hindu establishments," Manoj Kotak said.

Speaking to Republic, the MP added, "This has been done by PFI and Raza Academy. They have repeatedly been doing these kinds of things, so I demanded in Lok Sabha today the incident should be probed, and the organisations should be banned."

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state government has received complaints about PFI and other organisations using the funds for religious conversion.

The Minister added that if they are found guilty, then strict action will be taken. "We have all options open, including banning the organisation. We will make a decision as and when the inquiry is complete," the minister added.

