Konark Corps Celebrated 36th Raising Day With Solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony

Konark Corps or XII Corps celebrated its 36th raising day on 26 February 2023. The first corps commander Lt Gen AK Chatterjee (Retd.) graced the occasion and multiple activities were organised with enthusiastic participation from all the ranks to commemorate the raising day of one of the great regiments of the Indian Army.

Konark Corps is referred to as desert corps, it adopted Konark as its formation insignia after Konark Sun Temple in Puri, as a symbolic representation of the radiation of the sun in eight cardinal directions, thereby establishing a spiritual link with the sun city Jodhpur. It was one of the two corps in the Pune-based Southern command of the Indian army. With the experience gained in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the increasing importance of desert warfare, the Konark Corps was raised on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri on 26th February 1987 under Lt Gene. AK Chatterjee PVSM, VSM during operation Trident.

Securing International Border

It safeguards the nation's largest international border through the Rann of Kuchh, Thar desert and coastal areas. The harsh terrains and extreme temperatures pose the biggest challenge. The major disciplines that exemplify this glorious regiment are physical fitness, robust cognitive ability, survival training and optimum maintenance of equipment functionality. Besides operational responsibility, it is using the latest equipment as well as new battle concepts of the Indian army.

The famous battle of Longevala which was fought during the 1971 war showcases the grit, determination, spirit, sacrifice and valour of this great regiment. After the parliament attack in 2001, the regiment has already distinguished itself in operation Parakram and had been completely involved in assisting the Indian citizens during natural disasters. Some of their noteworthy disaster operations were the Bhuj Earthquake, floods in Rajasthan and Gujrat as well as floods in Kerela.