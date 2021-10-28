Konkan Shakti In Pictures: India-UK Maiden Bilateral Tri-service Exercise Concludes

Quick links:
The sea phase of the maiden Tri-Service exercise between the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) and the United Kingdom (UK) called the 'Konkan Shakti 2021' ended on October 27. IAF visuals- 'Blue meets White'.
The Union Defense Ministry's official statement said, "There are two opposing forces aiming to gain sea control to land. One is the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet and comprised the flagship.
"The other force operated under the UK Carrier Strike Group comprised aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, other UK and Netherland naval ships and Indian warships," stated the Defense Ministry.
Visuals from Units of the UK’s CSG21 & the Indian Navy operating together in the final days of Konkan Shakti 2021. The UK & India will work with countries in the region to defend the shared values.
All 3 Services from the Indian & UK Armed Forces are exercised simultaneously in the most ambitious exercise of Konkan Shakti 2021 conducted by the 2 countries to date. Visuals of aircraft, and ships.
Posting majestic pictures of the joint exercise, IAF wrote 'happier than a seagull with a French Fry'. Visuals from IAF spotted near the Arabian Sea. In the run up phase of maiden India-UK exercise.
The exercise between the Navys of India and the United Kingdom was the first-ever joint exercise for interoperability and synergy. Over decades now, both navies have undertaken bilateral exercises.
Royal Navy (RN) was represented by its aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, with her integral F35 fighter aircraft and helicopters, the Type 45 Daring Class air-defence destroyer HMS Defender.