Konkan Shakti In Pictures: India-UK Maiden Bilateral Tri-service Exercise Concludes

The maiden India – UK Joint Tri-Service exercise- Konkan Shakti was scheduled in India between 21 – 27 Oct 21 where IAF, Indian Navy exercises took place.

IAF_MCC & indianNavy fighters alongside F-35
Indian Air Force

The sea phase of the maiden Tri-Service exercise between the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) and the United Kingdom (UK) called the 'Konkan Shakti 2021' ended on October 27. IAF visuals- 'Blue meets White'.

'Konkan Shakti 2021' exercise
Indian Air Force

The Union Defense Ministry's official statement said, "There are two opposing forces aiming to gain sea control to land. One is the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet and comprised the flagship.

India-UK maiden tri-service exercise
Indian Air Force

"The other force operated under the UK Carrier Strike Group comprised aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, other UK and Netherland naval ships and Indian warships," stated the Defense Ministry.

Units from UK’s #CSG21 & the Indian Navy operation
Commander UK Carrier Strike Group

Visuals from Units of the UK’s CSG21 & the Indian Navy operating together in the final days of Konkan Shakti 2021. The UK & India will work with countries in the region to defend the shared values.

3 Services from the Indian & UK Armed Forces
Commander UK Carrier Strike Group

All 3 Services from the Indian & UK Armed Forces are exercised simultaneously in the most ambitious exercise of Konkan Shakti 2021 conducted by the 2 countries to date. Visuals of aircraft, and ships.

Indian Air Force

Posting majestic pictures of the joint exercise, IAF wrote 'happier than a seagull with a French Fry'. Visuals from IAF spotted near the Arabian Sea. In the run up phase of maiden India-UK exercise.

IAF near the Arabian Sea
Indian Air Force

The exercise between the Navys of India and the United Kingdom was the first-ever joint exercise for interoperability and synergy. Over decades now, both navies have undertaken bilateral exercises.

'Strong together' military exercise of the Forces
Indian Air Force

Royal Navy (RN) was represented by its aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, with her integral F35 fighter aircraft and helicopters, the Type 45 Daring Class air-defence destroyer HMS Defender.

IAF ac flew with fighters of CSG21 on 19 & 20 Oct
Indian Air Force

Indian Navy (IN) was represented by three of its indigenously built stealth guided-missile destroyers INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Chennai, two stealth frigates, INS Talwar, INS Teg, and INS Aditya.

