'Koshish Jaari Hai': Smriti Irani Posts Motivating Picture From Her Workout On Instagram

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani shared a photo of herself sweating it out at the gym on Instagram on Friday. Smriti Irani can be spotted doing weights while dressed in tracksuits. The union minister had a good start to her Friday morning. She posted a photo from her workout session on Instagram stories. Smriti Irani is seen dressed in a blue t-shirt and grey track pants in the shared photos. She captioned the picture, "Koshish jaari hai." (Effort is on)

Smriti Irani workout session

Smriti Irani is the one to go to if you're searching for some fitness motivation. Irani uploaded another image of herself from her workout session on Instagram stories earlier this month. “Self-care Sunday,” she said in the caption.

More about Smriti Irani

Smriti Zubin Irani, an Indian politician and former television actress and producer, was born on March 23, 1976. Since May 2019, she has served as India's Minister of Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet. She is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing Amethi, and is a key leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party. Her grandfather was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member, and her mother was a Jana Sangh member, therefore, she has been a member of the RSS since she was a child.

She won the Amethi seat in the 2019 Indian general election, defeating Rahul Gandhi, the country's main opposition leader and the president of the Indian National Congress. For the previous four decades, the Amethi constituency has been represented by members of the Gandhi family. Irani was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2011. Irani was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in May 2019 at the age of 43, making her the youngest minister in the 2019 Council of Ministers. Irani can speak various Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi, thanks to her diverse family background. Her father family is Punjabi and Maharashtrian, while her maternal family is Bengali.

(Image Credit: Smriti Irani Official-Instagram)