Kota: 20-year-old Student Hangs Himself To Death, 26th Case This Year

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old student hanged himself in a room in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday (September 28). The deceased, identified as Mohammad Tanveer, was a resident of Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased student was living with his father, who is a teacher at a coaching institute in Kota.

The preliminary investigation confirmed that, Tanveer, who had passed Class 12, was recently offered a private job with a good salary but his father, who taught chemistry at a coaching institute, did not allow him to take it up and insisted that he continued his preparation for a government job, the SI said.

The cause of suicide has yet to be disclosed. Further details are awaited.

Every year, a sizable number of students from all over the nation move to Rajasthan in order to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams. Several cases of suicide have been related to NEET in recent years, notably in Kota, which is known as Rajasthan's coaching capital. Many attribute these instances to students' enormous academic pressure and ubiquitous dread of failure.