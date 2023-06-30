Kota Ground Report: Pressure Or Over-burden Of Expectations? Know What Trigger Students

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately at 9152987821

The increasing number of cases of suicide by students in Rajasthan’s Kota has raised an alarm not only among the parents who send their wards for higher education but also among the government and local administration. Meanwhile, the team Republic, to analyze and figure out the reasons, which trigger the students to take such extreme steps, went to check the actual situation on the ground. The team visited different parts of Kota and talked to various people, students, political leaders and administrative officials to chalk out the answers to all the burning questions. Notably, thousands of students every year come to Kota with a dream of becoming engineers and doctors.

The students studying in various coaching centres in the city asserted that they students deal with the immense pressure of studying every day, and it is the main reason for the incidents of suicide. Additionally, dealing with this pressure, while being alone in the city, away from the family is also a major reason why a student starts feeling lonely. Moreover, the pressure to perform well and fulfil the expectations of the family and relatives put the students under massive stress. Since they doesn’t get anyone to share the mental stress, they suddenly went on to take the extreme step and commit suicide.

Don't over-burden children with over-expectations, say parents'

However, some students also emphasized that suicide is not the solution to any of the problems. One of the students said, “It is better to stop taking pressure and tell your family in a clear manner that they have to live with them, as they may not be able to complete this journey alone.”

Those cab drivers, who regularly drop these students to and fro from their hotel to their coaching centres said that the students usually talk about the mental pressure they are dealing with. One of the taxi drivers said to the Republic, “I think, the students commit suicide because they have to study for around 14 hours daily at coaching centres and later they have to revise the entire staff at their hostels as well. This takes them under immense pressure.”

Parents of these students, who reside along with them in the city, also expressed their thoughts over increasing mental stress among the students. One such parent said, “When it comes to studying, apart from the pressure of their syllabus, it is required for them to study for hours every day. So, it is very important to have someone from the family with them, to support and encourage them, when they come under massive stress and start feeling depressed. It is during this time that if they don’t get that required support, they take extremely wrong steps. Leaving children alone in Kota and putting them over-burdened with their expectations, puts pressure on the child from both ways.”

Another parent said, “You won’t see a smile on the face of any of the children when they come out of their coaching classes. A clear tension on their face can be seen, and it is a matter of grave concern. We are living here in Kota away from our homes, only to ensure that our child should not get depressed at any point at the moment.”

A police official of the Kota police, while talking to Republic, said, “Lakhs of students come to Kota from across the country to study here. On our part, we do regular counselling programmes with these students and try to know them if they are under any sort of stress. But some of them don’t even talk to anyone and refrain from sharing their thoughts.”

The coaching institute management, however, refused to talk to Republic and denied answering even phone calls, saying that it is not appropriate to share thoughts on the matter with the media. Responding to the issue, BJP leader Prahlad Singh Gunjal said that coaching institutes have made education their business. “These coaching institutes have instilled the feelings of competition in the children to such an extent that even slight difference in number secured by them and what was expected drags them into a deep sense of depression.”

(Based on inputs contributed by Amardeep Sharma)