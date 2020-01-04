Kota Infant Deaths: Om Birla Assures Full Assistance To State, Taps CSR For Urgent Relief

Lok Sabha MP Om Birla on Saturday met with the families of the infant children who died in Kota’s JK Lon hospital and assured all forms of assistance to the Rajasthan government to deal with the situation. Addressing reporters in his Parliamentary constituency, Birla said, "People go to a hospital with an expectation that they'll get good medical care for them and their children. There is a need to fix the healthcare system. The victim families have indicated that the hospital authorities are responsible." The death toll has reached 107.

CSR of companies tapped for immediate assistance

Om Birla also informed that he has held discussions with Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan in Delhi to seek necessary medical equipment. "We have also called for contribution from the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) of companies. Indian Oil will be providing Rs 50 lakh worth of equipment and if other hospitals demand equipment then we will provide it. Any form of help that the state government requires, we will provide it to ensure this thing doesn't repeat again," the Speaker said.

Lok Sabha Speaker and MP from Kota, Om Birla: I met some families of the infants who passed away in JK Lon hospital. We are standing with these families in this hour of grief. I have written twice to Rajasthan CM, suggesting steps to improve medical facilities. https://t.co/NsllFmyAbu pic.twitter.com/yejwWklpJZ — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

Birla refused to comment on the political back and forth that has followed over the issues and said that his one and only concern is to save the children in his constituency and provide better healthcare facilities.

