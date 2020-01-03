Kota Infant Deaths: Gehlot's Health Min Now Slams Hospital, Says 'none Will Be Spared'

Though Rajasthan government's 3-member panel gave a clean chit to the Jay Kay Lon Hospital for the 105 infant deaths since December, the State Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Friday, slammed the hospital authorities for not upgrading their equipment. The minister along with the State Health Minister Raghu Das visited the hospital and held a meeting with the authorities. He added that no one will be spared for the 104 infant deaths and that the situation is being monitored by the Chief Minister.

"We know that Kota Hospital has no lack of funds - 6 crores. We told the hospital authorities that if there were faulty equipment they could have replaced it. It is the responsibilities of these authorities - we asked them how they could let this happen?" he said.

He added, "Rajasthan government will not compromise on health. Within a day all the drawbacks must be made right. Both CM & Health Minister are monitoring and have ordered that no one will be spared. It is our responsibility to give proper medicine."

Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan offered the Centre's help to the Rajasthan government to tackle the medical crisis. He also said that the number of deaths was higher than in previous years and that the 'Centre was willing to step in'. The CM has meanwhile not visited the hospital where 105 infants have died till date.

Lack of nursing staff

Sources report apart from lack of doctors, the majority of the nursing staff's services are being terminated as they are contractual employees. No efforts have reportedly been initiated to increase the manpower as of now. Apart from this, women support staff has revealed that there is no mode to transport oxygen cylinders to the neo-natal care unit to cater to infants who have been admitted due to cold weather problems. Sources state that crucial time has been wasted in getting the necessary oxygen supply to the infants, hence resulting in the delay of treatment.

Raj govt panel clears hospital

Earlier on Tuesday, the three-member committee comprising Dr Amarjeet Mehta, Dr Rambabu Sharma, and Dr Sunil Bhatnagar cleared the hospital while investigating into the 10 infant deaths in 48 hours. It found that the hospital was short of beds, functioning at 150 percent of its capacity, said Rajasthan Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya to PTI. On the same day, three women BJP MPs - Locket Chatterjee, Jaskaur Meena, and Kanta Kadam visited Kota's Jay Kay Lon hospital and reported that 25% of the doctor posts were vacant adding that every bed was accommodating 2-3 kids. Protection of Child Rights report too has revealed broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside the hospital campus and acute shortage of staff.

