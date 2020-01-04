Kota Infant Deaths: Sachin Pilot Contradicts CM Gehlot, Admits 'can't Blame BJP’

In a massive admission of responsibility, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on Saturday who has visited JK Lon Hospital in Kota where 107 infants have died has stated that one must take responsibility for the tragedy. Contradicting CM Ashok Gehlot who has made several insensitive comments like - 'Infant deaths common', Pilot said that the government's approach should have been more compassionate. Moreover, differing from Health minister Raghu Das's stance that the previous govt had created lapses, he said that he pointed out that the Congress govt had been in power for the past 13 months and hence should not shift blame.

Pilot: 'We must take responsibility'

"Who is conducting the probe is not relevant - be it officers or doctors. If there are continuing deaths of infants, then we must be most fix accountability. Our approach in the last few days should have been more considerate and sensitive. We are in govt for 13 months, we cannot blame previous governments on this because if they had done their jobs, they would not have been voted out," said Pilot.

Earlier in the day, another Central team this time comprising of experts from AIIMS, Jodhpur and health economists have visited the hospital to assess the conditions and the measures to be taken to prevent further deaths. Moreover, the hospital's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. BS Tanwar (CMHO) has been summoned by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on January 7 to explain the lapses in hospital amenities, shortage of staff. He had failed to appear during the NCPCR visit in the hospital.

Health Minister visits Kota

Previously on Friday, the State Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas slammed the hospital authorities for not upgrading their equipment. The minister along with the State Health Minister Raghu Das visited the hospital and held a meeting with the authorities. Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that 'Centre was willing to step in', while the CM has meanwhile not visited the hospital where 107 infants have died till date.

Lack of staff, Lack of oxygen

Earlier on Tuesday, the three-member committee comprising Dr Amarjeet Mehta, Dr Rambabu Sharma, and Dr Sunil Bhatnagar cleared the hospital saying that the hospital was short of beds, functioning at 150 percent of its capacity. Apart from these, NCPCR report has revealed broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside the hospital campus and acute shortage of staff. Moreover, the majority of the nursing staff's services are being terminated as they are contractual employees and that crucial time has been wasted in getting the necessary oxygen supply to the infants. There are also lack of incubators and oxygen cylinders in the hospital.

