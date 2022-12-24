Kota's NEET Aspirant Blamed Breakup, Pressure Of Studies For Suicide In Note: Police

The 18-year-old NEET aspirant who ended his life by hanging himself has blamed the breakup with his girlfriend and mounting pressure of studies for taking the extreme step in his suicide note, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Aniket Kumar, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in the Indira Vihar area under the Jawahar Nagar police station on Friday.

Kumar had passed class 12th and was preparing to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) for the last three years, they said.

A suicide note was recovered from his hostel room in which Kumar mentioned that he was under stress due to his breakup with studies.

Kumar in his note wrote that he was disturbed because a girl had played with his feelings, which had added to the already mounting mental pressure of his studies, adding that he was unable to cope with both.

He also conveyed his love for each member of his family, including his parents, two sisters and brother.

The deceased student’s body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said.

A case of unnatural death under section 174 of Cr.PC has been registered.

This incident was the 15th case of suicide by a student this year.

Earlier this month three students committed suicide, renewing a debate over the pressure of studies young people face when they come to coaching hub Kota to prepare for competitive exams.

On December 11, suicide by 3 students within 12 hours rocked the coaching city Kota, prompting the district and coaching authorities to swing into action to take measures to check the same.

Two of the 3 deceased students, identified as Ankush Anand (16), a NEET aspirant and resident of Supaul district in Bihar and Ujjwal Kumar (18), a JEE aspirant, also a resident of Gaya district in Bihar, had hanged themselves from the ceiling fan in their respective rooms in the same PG in Talwandi area under Jawahar Nagar police station.

While the other one, Pranav Verma (17), a NEET aspirant from Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly died after consuming some poisonous substance in his hostel room in Landmark city under Kunhari police station of the city on the same day.

