Air India Kozhikode Crash: Central Ministers Express Shock & Grief; Shah, Jaishankar Tweet

Union Ministers took to Twitter to share their grief over Air India flight crash and prayed for the safety and well being of passengers on board

Shubhayan Bhattacharya
Air India flight crash

A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Kerala's Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that there were over 170 people on board and visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing. The aircraft is a Boeing 737. Fire tenders and ambulances have rushed to the spot.

Union Ministers took to Twitter to share their grief over the incident and prayed for the safety and well being of passengers on board. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that a team of the National Disaster Relief Force has been sent to the spot for rescue operations.

PM Modi speaks to CM Vijayan on Kozhikode crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone about the Karipur plane crash. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors and IG Ashok Yadav had arrived at the airport and were participating in the rescue operation.

Several people were injured. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the state government has taken steps to provide treatment to the injured and all other facilities. The Prime Minister promised all the assistance of the Central Government. The CM said that all the mechanisms of the state government will be used to deal with the emergency.

