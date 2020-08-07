Air India Kozhikode Crash: Central Ministers Express Shock & Grief; Shah, Jaishankar Tweet

A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Kerala's Karipur Airport and broke down in two pieces. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that there were over 170 people on board and visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing. The aircraft is a Boeing 737. Fire tenders and ambulances have rushed to the spot.

Union Ministers took to Twitter to share their grief over the incident and prayed for the safety and well being of passengers on board. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that a team of the National Disaster Relief Force has been sent to the spot for rescue operations.

Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 7, 2020

Shocked to know of the #AirIndiaExpress tragedy in Kozhikode. Hope and prayers for all on board.

Understand that @NDRFHQ is being rushed to the spot. #KeralaRains #airindia — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 7, 2020

Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight.



In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 7, 2020

Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.



Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020

Pained to hear about the accident of Air India Express Aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.



Praying for the safety of all passengers & crew. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 7, 2020

Praying for the safety of all passengers, crew & pilots on board the #AirIndiaExpress flight that crash-landed in Kozhikode, Kerala, amid heavy rainfall.#KeralaRains @airindiain pic.twitter.com/uNUmtVQkAi — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 7, 2020

PM Modi speaks to CM Vijayan on Kozhikode crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone about the Karipur plane crash. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors and IG Ashok Yadav had arrived at the airport and were participating in the rescue operation.

Several people were injured. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the state government has taken steps to provide treatment to the injured and all other facilities. The Prime Minister promised all the assistance of the Central Government. The CM said that all the mechanisms of the state government will be used to deal with the emergency.

