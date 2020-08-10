Kozhikode Plane Crash: 56 Passengers Discharged After Recovery, 14 Still Critical

As many as 56 passengers of the Air India Express flight that crashed in Kozhikode have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness, the airline announced in its accident bulletin on Monday. However, 14 passengers of the flight remain in a critical condition.

A total of 18 persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar had lost their lives in the flight crash. Following the tragic incident, Air India Express announced an interim compensation for the family members of the deceased, as well as those who had been critically injured in the incident.

"As an immediate relief, Air India Express will provide an interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next kin of the deceased passengers, 12 years and above. Rs 5 lakh to passengers below the age of 12 years, Rs 2 lakh to passengers critically injured and Rs 50,000 to passengers injured in the incident," said Air India Express in its statement.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs.10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured.

The Kozhikode plane crash-landing

On the evening of August 7, Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations.

Reportedly, many passengers were able to be saved as the plane did not catch fire at the time of landing. The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to people with minor injuries.

On Saturday, the mortal remains of Wing Commander (retd) Captain Deepak Sathe, the captain of the Air India aircraft which crashed in Kozhikode were brought to the Air India building in Mumbai. His wife and other family members along with his colleagues paid their tributes. The bodies of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar and 16 passengers were also handed over to their kin.

