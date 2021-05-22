Last Updated:

Kozhikode Plane Crash: Centre Intervenes In Compensation Issue Of Late Captain Dipak Sathe

Late Capt Dipak Sathe's son Dhananjay Sathe had complained about the Employee Compensation issue of his father and misguidance to the mother by Mumbai officers.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Hardeep Singh Puri, Capt Dipak Sathe, Pradeep Singh Kharola

Image: PTI


Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry has taken up the matter of Late Capt Dipak Sathe's Employee Compensation after family complaint about issues faced allegedly due to Mumbai officers. The MoCA-GoI, on Friday morning, tweeted that the secretary has spoken with Chief Secy, Maharashtra over the issue. Captain Deepak Sathe lost his life after Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode flight crashed during landing. 

In series of tweets, the Central Government ministry informed about the compensation deposited by Air India. 

As per the explanation from the ministry, the compensation was later transferred to Bandra's Employees Compensation Commissioner on requests of the relatives. 

Air India along with Maharashtra Labour Commissioner office has ensured all the help required to settle the claims. 

Complaints from family

On Thursday, (May 20) the Late captain's son, Dhananjay Sathe, reported the issue faced in compensation and alleged that his mother was misguided by Mumbai officials amid pandemic. 

Captain Deepak Sathe

A top-rated captain, late Deepak Sathe was a 58-year-old Mumbai resident who served in Indian Air Force from 1981 to 2003. He was promoted as Wing Commander and in 2005 and he joined Air India and then Air India Express. An instructor in IAF academy, Captain Sathe has flown MiG-21 and MiG-27. He was also a test pilot with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. During his initial days, he flew Airbus-301 and then Boeing-737. He had also contributed to the flying formations of Operation Vijay during the Kargil conflict in 1999.  

READ | UP civil aviation minister to inspect Noida airport site on Wednesday

Dubai-Kozhikode flight crash

In an explosive incident, the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express plane had crashed on the evening of August 8 leaving a great deal of grief as at least 17 people had lost their lives and many sustained injuries. Reportedly, the unfortunate incident had taken place due to heavy rains. The plane was completely destroyed and broke into two parts after landing. NDRF team was also positioned at the site for rescue operations and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. PM Modi and Kerala CM Vijayan had also discussed the tragic incident and the relief work.

READ | Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore: Civil Aviation Minister Puri

READ | Union Civil Aviation Ministry invites bid for 392 air routes under UDAN 4.1 Scheme
READ | Hardeep Singh Puri hails civil aviation's COVID warriors for diligently performing duties
READ | Centre enables India's Civil Aviation community's COVID-19 vaccinations; issues guidelines
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND