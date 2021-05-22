Kozhikode Plane Crash: Centre Intervenes In Compensation Issue Of Late Captain Dipak Sathe

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry has taken up the matter of Late Capt Dipak Sathe's Employee Compensation after family complaint about issues faced allegedly due to Mumbai officers. The MoCA-GoI, on Friday morning, tweeted that the secretary has spoken with Chief Secy, Maharashtra over the issue. Captain Deepak Sathe lost his life after Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode flight crashed during landing.

In series of tweets, the Central Government ministry informed about the compensation deposited by Air India.

Secy @MoCA_GoI has contacted Chief Secy, Maharashtra over the issue of Employee Compensation of Late Capt Dipak Sathe Ji. The compensation amount was deposited by @airindiain with Employees Compensation Commissioner Pallakkad, Kerala.@HardeepSPuri https://t.co/42nmFslX7T — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 21, 2021

As per the explanation from the ministry, the compensation was later transferred to Bandra's Employees Compensation Commissioner on requests of the relatives.

It was then transferred to Employees Compensation Commissioner, Bandra on request of your relatives. It can be disbursed after filing claim by legal heir of the deceased employee before the said authority. It is statutory provision which needs to be followed. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 21, 2021

Air India along with Maharashtra Labour Commissioner office has ensured all the help required to settle the claims.

Air India is rendering all necessary assistance in expeditious settlement of the claim. The office of Labour Commissioner, Maharashtra will also extend all possible help in this matter. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 21, 2021

Complaints from family

On Thursday, (May 20) the Late captain's son, Dhananjay Sathe, reported the issue faced in compensation and alleged that his mother was misguided by Mumbai officials amid pandemic.

I lost my father, Capt Deepak Sathe in the crash of @airindiain IX1344. 10 months later individuals in employee compensation commissioner office (Mumbai, BKC) are misguiding and setting up hoops for my mother in the middle of a pandemic

cc @CMOMaharashtra @MahaKamgar @ShivAroor — Dhananjay Sathe (@d_sathe) May 20, 2021

Captain Deepak Sathe

A top-rated captain, late Deepak Sathe was a 58-year-old Mumbai resident who served in Indian Air Force from 1981 to 2003. He was promoted as Wing Commander and in 2005 and he joined Air India and then Air India Express. An instructor in IAF academy, Captain Sathe has flown MiG-21 and MiG-27. He was also a test pilot with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. During his initial days, he flew Airbus-301 and then Boeing-737. He had also contributed to the flying formations of Operation Vijay during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Dubai-Kozhikode flight crash

In an explosive incident, the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express plane had crashed on the evening of August 8 leaving a great deal of grief as at least 17 people had lost their lives and many sustained injuries. Reportedly, the unfortunate incident had taken place due to heavy rains. The plane was completely destroyed and broke into two parts after landing. NDRF team was also positioned at the site for rescue operations and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. PM Modi and Kerala CM Vijayan had also discussed the tragic incident and the relief work.